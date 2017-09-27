Loading…
Logo for the brand roll model

roll model

Zelly's Gift - 3 Pack (1.5g)

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD

About this product

A sativa dominant strain (70% Sativa:30% Indica) that provides an energy boost, improves mood and helps with depression.

Zelly’s Gift effects

Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
74% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
18% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!