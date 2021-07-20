About this product
Apple Jaxxx has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
About this strain
Apple Fritter
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
115 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Roots and Budz
Roots and Budz is a Los Angeles based cannabis company with a mission to provide high-quality cannabis products to all, through education, curation and transparency. Grounded in humble beginnings, we value our community, cultivation to consumer, as family. Our vision is to foster the growth of a healthy, safe and accessible environment around cannabis culture that’s free from stigma and ripe with opportunity for everyone.