Rosin Industries manufactures products specializing in solventless, clean, organic pure extraction processes. Our professionals at Rosin Industries have years of experience analyzing the technologies of Rosin worldwide and a variety of pressing techniques. Our passionate experts have developed the first and only exclusive, five star, user friendly, cost efficient rosin presses that are perfect for any work space. From Southern California, our unique creation has now become available all throughout the United States. We pride ourselves in providing the most efficient and reliable source for all of your plant extraction needs. Our innovating team is constantly developing new ways to bring our customers only the finest, first-class and cost efficient rosin extraction methods possible.