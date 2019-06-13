RX GREEN SOLUTIONS IS THE TECHNOLOGY LEADER IN NATURAL BASED NUTRIENTS FOR COMMERCIAL CANNABIS CULTIVATORS Our products were specifically formulated for use on cannabis plants, with the understanding that cannabis production would move to large-scale facilities. Our simplified solutions are designed to scale seamlessly in commercial cultivation without compromising results. ​We utilize a biomineral approach that combines the beneficial qualities of organics, without compromising plant yields. We only use the highest quality ingredients to ensure the end product is clean and safe to smoke or be ingested. Heavy metals are non-detectable down to the parts per billion in our formulas.