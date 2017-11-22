About this product
Strain description: Blueberry Headband [orig: (DJ Short Blueberry x Emerald OG Kush) x (Sour Diesel x Pre-98 Bubba Kush)] is a balanced hybrid with unmistakable blueberry, lemon and fuel aromas and flavors.
About this strain
Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.
Blueberry Headband effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/