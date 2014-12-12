RYTHM
RYTHM Indica Dominant PAX Pod Night Terror 500mg
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Night Terror [orig: Blue Dream x Rare Darkness #1] is a relaxing indica dominant strain, featuring luscious blueberry flavors and subtle notes of lemon, pine, and diesel.
Night Terror effects
Reported by real people like you
111 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
