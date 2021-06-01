Star Dust OG is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem Dog, Key Lime Pie, and Northern Lights. Star Dust OG is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Star Dust OG effects include feeling tingly, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Star Dust OG when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Eigth Brother, Star Dust OG features flavors like berry, chemical, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Star Dust OG typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Star Dust OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.