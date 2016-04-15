RYTHM
RYTHM LIVE Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Citrus Sap 500mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM LIVE combines the classic and intentional craft we have been spinning since day one, elevated by strain specific live resin made from fresh frozen flower. With an array of terpenes and THCa from live resin, RYTHM LIVE offers a flavorful vape experience that hits on all the notes.
Strain description: Citrus Sap [orig: GG#4 x Tangerine] is an energizing and euphoric sativa dominant strain, bursting with flavors of juicy oranges and pine sap.
MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.
Strain description: Citrus Sap [orig: GG#4 x Tangerine] is an energizing and euphoric sativa dominant strain, bursting with flavors of juicy oranges and pine sap.
MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.
Citrus Sap effects
Reported by real people like you
134 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!