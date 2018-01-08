About this product

RYTHM LIVE combines the classic and intentional craft we have been spinning since day one, elevated by strain specific live resin made from fresh frozen flower. With an array of terpenes and THCa from live resin, RYTHM LIVE offers a flavorful vape experience that hits on all the notes.



Strain description: Sour Diesel is an invigorating and uplifting sativa dominant strain, with an unmistakable pungent-diesel aroma.