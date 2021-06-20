RYTHM
RYTHM Sativa Dominant PAX Pod Phone Home 500mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Phone Home [orig: Triangle Kush x Wookie 15] is an elevated sativa dominant strain with an extra-terrestrial range of citrus, earthy skunk and lavender flavors.
