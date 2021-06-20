Loading…
Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium Flower Phone Home 1/8oz

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.

Strain description: Phone Home [orig: Triangle Kush x Wookie 15] is an elevated sativa dominant strain with an extra-terrestrial range of citrus, earthy skunk and lavender flavors.
