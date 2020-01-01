 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About s2solutions

S2Solutions is a team of top software talent coupled with deep experience in the legal cannabis industry and large initial round of funding in late 2016. Our developers previously built successful inventory management software for the event ticket industry, and we built S2S from the ground up in tandem with a diverse set of cannabis processors to solve their largest pain points. Our responsive support team is knowledgeable about industry practices, we constantly push out new features based on your feedback, and we prioritize our customers’ success over everything else. We take very seriously our mission to build the software this industry deserves.