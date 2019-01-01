Salish Sativas is a family owned and operated, Producer / Processor of recreational marijuana for the State of Washington. We specialize in growing award winning strains under controlled conditions for maximum potency and flavor. Our team of cultivation experts include Master Growers and Botanists with decades of cumulative experience. Strict attention to detail, combined with beneficial associations, allow us to maintain a pest and disease free canopy. We use no pesticides, fungicides, herbicides or miteicides.