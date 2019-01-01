 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Salish Sativas

About Salish Sativas

Salish Sativas is a family owned and operated, Producer / Processor of recreational marijuana for the State of Washington. We specialize in growing award winning strains under controlled conditions for maximum potency and flavor. Our team of cultivation experts include Master Growers and Botanists with decades of cumulative experience. Strict attention to detail, combined with beneficial associations, allow us to maintain a pest and disease free canopy. We use no pesticides, fungicides, herbicides or miteicides.