Sasquatch Gardens
Big Bud
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Developed in the USA before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the War on Drugs, Big Bud is a legend among growers for its high yields in the garden. Preserved to this day by Dutch breeder Sensi Seeds, this indica produces massive buds with very few leaves, unmatched by any other cannabis variety. With an earthy and spicy aroma, Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing full-body effects.
Big Bud effects
Reported by real people like you
222 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
