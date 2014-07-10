About this product
About this strain
Bio-Jesus effects
Reported by real people like you
243 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!