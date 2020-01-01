My connection with Cannabis occurred at an early age while playing with a childhood friend. We enjoyed doing normal kid things like playing games and reading comics when I would visit her house however her parents would always give us a stern warning to stay away from the basement. One day while her parents were out, we took the opportunity to venture into the basement undisturbed. There was nothing exciting except an old washer and dryer next to a closed off room but we were both extremely curious about the bright orange light coming from underneath the locked door. The following day we waited for her parents to leave before stealing the keys that unlocked the room in the basement. I remember opening the door and being overcome by the big bright bulbs and the tall sticky plants – like it was some sort of Secret Garden. As a child, I knew nothing about this amazing plant, but over the years I became very familiar with Cannabis cultivation both from my own experiences and from others. I immersed myself in the culture and am continually discovering new benefits Cannabis can bring to many people Many years ago, a close family member was diagnosed with cancer. Different forms of Cannabis were used to manage the pain, however the cancer eventually took its toll. This experience led me on a path of building upon my extensive knowledge to further research and development of Cannabis and other botanicals. Secret Garden Extracts is a company that specializes in various botanical extraction methods which produce the purest natural alternative to traditional treatments. We hope to continually build upon our work and allow those to benefit from the best holistic treatment modalities to date. We look forward to a promising future with these discoveries and the positive impact it has in benefiting the lives of others. Get in touch with us at info@secretgardenextracts.com. We would love to hear your story.