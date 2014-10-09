Seed Bank
About this product
Super Silver Haze CBD is a sativa strain that is the result of crossing Super Silver Haze and a very high CBD parent.
The average THC to CBD ratio of Super Silver Haze CBD is 1:1, however it is also possible for certain phenos to yield a higher ratio of CBD.
The synergy between the CBD and THC help treat a variety of symptoms, such as acute pain, inflammation, anxiety and stress.
The high CBD ratio also results in a less physchoactive and more cerebral experience from this strain.
This strain is relatively new and has been embraced by the Medical community who often use it to make medicinal extracts and cannabis oils.
The average THC to CBD ratio of Super Silver Haze CBD is 1:1, however it is also possible for certain phenos to yield a higher ratio of CBD.
The synergy between the CBD and THC help treat a variety of symptoms, such as acute pain, inflammation, anxiety and stress.
The high CBD ratio also results in a less physchoactive and more cerebral experience from this strain.
This strain is relatively new and has been embraced by the Medical community who often use it to make medicinal extracts and cannabis oils.
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!