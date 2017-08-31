About this product

Original Skunk #1 Seeds



Original Skunk #1 was the first true stabilized hybrid to be used by the Dutch Cannabis greenhouses. And many of the most popular strains that we know and love today, can trace their lineage back to the Original Skunk #1 Strain.



Sacred Seeds is credited with creating this magnificent strain in the late 1970's, by crossing a potent Afghani Indica with two famous sativas, Acapulco Gold and Columbian Gold. For the first time this strain provided growers with a potent and stable hybrid that combined the put all the wonderful traits of sativa, into a quick flowering, high yielding indica.



Characteristics of Original Skunk #1 Seeds

Original Skunk #1 is super easy to grow with a high bud-to-leaf ratio, producing extremely dense buds varying in color from light green to dark purple with lower temperatures. Original Skunk #1 is an exceptional strain that would compliment any garden.