Original Skunk #1 Seeds
Original Skunk #1 was the first true stabilized hybrid to be used by the Dutch Cannabis greenhouses. And many of the most popular strains that we know and love today, can trace their lineage back to the Original Skunk #1 Strain.
Sacred Seeds is credited with creating this magnificent strain in the late 1970's, by crossing a potent Afghani Indica with two famous sativas, Acapulco Gold and Columbian Gold. For the first time this strain provided growers with a potent and stable hybrid that combined the put all the wonderful traits of sativa, into a quick flowering, high yielding indica.
Characteristics of Original Skunk #1 Seeds
Original Skunk #1 is super easy to grow with a high bud-to-leaf ratio, producing extremely dense buds varying in color from light green to dark purple with lower temperatures. Original Skunk #1 is an exceptional strain that would compliment any garden.
Skunk 1 effects
Reported by real people like you
366 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
31% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
