About this product

The True OG strain is an extremely popular indica strain originating in Southern California, where the term OG originally meant “Ocean Grown”.



This True OG strain was bred by selectively breeding various OG Kush phenotypes and weeding out the plants with the absolute best characteristics.



The True OG flowers in 8-9 weeks with typical Indica and Kush bud structure, producing large solid plants with excellent yields.



Characteristics of True OG Strain

With a long lasting mellow effect great for combating Insomnia and Pain, this True OG Strain also delivers a delectably sweet and fruity flavor.