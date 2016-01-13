Seed Bank
About this product
The True OG strain is an extremely popular indica strain originating in Southern California, where the term OG originally meant “Ocean Grown”.
This True OG strain was bred by selectively breeding various OG Kush phenotypes and weeding out the plants with the absolute best characteristics.
The True OG flowers in 8-9 weeks with typical Indica and Kush bud structure, producing large solid plants with excellent yields.
Characteristics of True OG Strain
With a long lasting mellow effect great for combating Insomnia and Pain, this True OG Strain also delivers a delectably sweet and fruity flavor.
True OG effects
Reported by real people like you
339 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
