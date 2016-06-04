Seed Bank
UK Cheese Seeds
UK Cheese cannabis strain is the most popular to come out of the Exodus Crew, a collective of people who used to be based around the Luton region in the U.K.
It was originally a Sensi Seeds Skunk #1 phenotype that exhibited an extraordinary smell of vintage Cheese. Maintained in clone form for many years by anyone lucky enough to get their hands on it eventually it was hybridized with Afghani #1 and seeds were produced.
It quickly became one of the Top Ten strains sold in all the coffee-shops in Amsterdam and won numerous awards in the High Times Cannabis Cup. UK Cheese produces a well-balanced effect, a physical and cerebral mixture.
With 8 week flowering and lush heavy harvests. Its aspect is languid, with long outstretched leaves and slim stalks, an heirloom from its skunk ancestry.
Characteristics of UK Cheese Seeds
The flowers are thick and plentiful and when exposed to the adequate low temperatures, obtain a light violet colour.
Canuk Seeds' UK Cheese can be classified as a highly commercial variety, comparable to Big Bud, Skunk #1, Power Plant, or Critical+. These varieties, together with UK Cheese Seeds are quick and compact heavy yielders.
UK Cheese effects
419 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
