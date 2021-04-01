About this product
Multiple High Times Cannabis Cup Winner
Strain Info
Super Silver Haze’s powerhouse ancestry includes cannabis classics Skunk #1, Haze and Northern Lights, all mixed together to create a herb that delivers a euphoric and energizing high wrapped up in an earthy lemon flavor. The plant dominated the High Times Cannabis Cup in the 90s, winning in ‘97, ‘98 and ‘99 consecutively.
This superstar’s meteoric ascent comes as no surprise. She’s said to relieve a wide array of physical and psychological ailments, and recreational users adore her soaring, energizing, cerebral high – swiftly followed by a deep, contemplative stone.
Citrusy and sweet with just a hint of skunkiness, Super Silver Haze Feminized is aromatic without being overpowering, with fresh and summery notes that are just as enjoyable as her effects.
Growing Super Silver Haze Feminized
Be warned, she’s a tricky specimen for an inexperienced grower – indeed, excellent weed doesn’t come for free! You’ll need to provide routine maintenance and keep a close eye on nutrients, providing plenty of TLC in order to pull in a huge final yield. Make sure her fertilizer contains plenty of iron, zinc and magnesium. Indoors, you can boost yields by scrogging, and outdoors, you’ll need a warm and sunny spot with a gentle breeze and no adverse conditions.
With a chunky stalk and gorgeous forest green leaves, Super Silver Haze Feminized is a beautiful specimen to behold. As she matures, her leaves gradually turn a lovely golden-orange color – a fitting visual reminder of her mouth-wateringly aromatic and resinous buds.
About this strain
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
