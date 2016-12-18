Select Oil
Select Elite .5g Jack Flash - Hybrid
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
America's #1 selling cannabis oil.
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Jack Flash effects
Reported by real people like you
229 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
