Select Elite 1g Paris OG - Indica
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Paris OG effects
Reported by real people like you
230 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
