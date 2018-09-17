About this product
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
About this strain
Orange Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Juice with the renowned Girl Scout Cookies. The result is a flavor-packed strain that will remind you of a sweet and juicy tangerine. The effects of Orange Cookies are calming and long-lasting. Consumers who smoke Orange Cookies say it provides a euphoric and cerebral head buzz that leaves you in a happy mood while your body remains relaxed. Orange Cookies is 18% THC, making it a suitable strain choice for cannabis consumers of all experience levels. According to growers, this strain flowers into compact buds that appear lumpy with light green foliage. The average price of an ounce of Orange Cookies ranges from $12 to $17. The dominant terpene of Orange Cookies is Terpinolene. According to Leafly users, medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Orange Cookies was originally bred by Franchise Genetics.
About this brand
The story of Select started with a cough, which led to a thought, which led to a better cartridge. Since day one our focus has been on product safety, and we’ve risen above because of our commitment to setting standards around pesticide, hardware and oil testing.
Safety
Select tests to the highest standards for potency and pesticides in every state we're in. In fact, our internal standards are more stringent than state compliance requirements.
Sourcing
Our partnership with farmers is built with intent, integrity and transparency.
We never add harmful cutting agents such as vegetable gylcerine (VG), propylene glycol (PG) or Vitamin E Acetate to our cartridges.
Consistency
Each cartridge is hand-filled to ensure quality, followed by further inspection through four quality control stations. Ensuring a full flavor and smooth feel without fail. Every time.
Innovation
Our story started when our founder identified a cleaner, safer option for vaporizer pen technology.
From there, we've worked to innovate and set standards around testing, company culture, brand and more.
Commitment
We are constantly innovating for the future of the industry.
All for a better cannabis experience.
And we promise to never stop getting better.
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
