Shaman Healers is a Northern California’s Premier Medical Cannabis Edible Co-op Bakery. Shaman Healers specializes in producing the tastiest, most effective medicinal cannabis food products for Prop 215 & SB420 patients. Shaman Healers medicinal treats are fully in compliance with San Francisco’s health department and Shaman Healers is trying to broaden this structuring for other county’s regulations. Here at Shaman Healers we strive to deliver the highest quality natural and organic products with LOTS of Cannabis Love! We follow strict measures and guidelines to ensure safely treating our patients’ needs and necessities. Using non-see through (so the medicinal treat is not attracting to children) FDA approved Mylar (food approved, & medical grade packaging) bags along with water resistant labels (for longer refrigerated shelf life) and dated for freshness. These bags are more durable and safer to properly deliver the freshest medication to our patients. The packaging is fully compliant with San Francisco’s health department and Shaman Healers is trying to extend this structuring for other county’s regulations. Our Co-op’s professional chefs put love, earth and remedies into every item for consumption that they create. Each medicinal edible is made from the compassionate hearts of every Shaman Healer for patients like you in mind! Please enjoy, and educate yourself on Shaman Healers medical edibles and services while browsing our brochure. Don’t forget… Shaman Healers is known for the great taste but still medicates… Safe Medicinal Edibles At Shaman Healer’s we recognize that many people desire the medicinal effects of marijuana, yet they are un able to smoke or inhale it. For this reason, Shaman Healer’s aims to be a keystone in non-profit wholesale vending of medical cannabis edibles throughout the medicinal marijuana community; creating a neighborhood atmosphere where patients feel comfortable and become instant regulars. We are sensitive to the too commonly over-looked population of sufferers who look toward medicinal marijuana for treatment and therapy. Cannabis has been used for medicinal purposes for over 4,800 years. For centuries, real life shamans have been healing people of illnesses and diseases. At Shaman Healers, we strive to follow that same tradition in our own safe and sane manner. By catering to Prop 215 patients’ needs and necessities, and upholding the highest shamanic standards, we properly medicate patients by providing lusciously baked THC infused edibles!!! The Shaman Healer’s cooperative member growers take pride in ONLY using the highest quality products and techniques of medical cannabis growing. They only use organic and natural nutrients and cultivation techniques. The grow facility is kept in pristine conditions for the high quality standards of California’s premier Cannabis Collectives. Shaman Healers Food Handling Practices abide by strict measures and regulations to ensure a safe high quality medicine. We believe in being professional in all aspects of the medical cannabis edible business and that starts from the growing and cultivating all the way to the packaging and delivering. Shaman healers edibles are produced in a California commercial kitchen with a team of chefs, cooks and certified professional food handlers; something us Shaman Healers take great pride in. At Shaman Healers food safety and cleanliness is elemental. All Shaman Healers’ edible cannabis medication have a blend of buds, bottom buds, shake, and sweet leaf. The Medicine is grown at the Shaman Healers co-op grow, which is a safe, clean, healthy, inspected, medical cannabis nursery. All the medicine is kept sealed tight in Mylar medical grade bags and then double inspected for contaminates before THC extraction. Shaman Healers co-op growers take every step to insure that the cannabis medicine is kept clean, healthy, fresh and safe. So that every patient is guaranteed safe ingestion of our tasty cannabis medicine!