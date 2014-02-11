Shannon's Best Buds
Red Dragon
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
A strong Sativa (60%) good for depression, pain, insomnia, inflammation, mood disorders and nausea. The terpenes making all this happen are Myrcene, Caryophyllene and Limonene. Even though the THC level only gets as high as 20%, it has the reputation for being a strong hitter.
Red Dragon effects
Reported by real people like you
269 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
30% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
