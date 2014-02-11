Shannon's Best Buds
Red Dragon Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
A very strong Sativa with a unique smell and flavor
Red Dragon effects
Reported by real people like you
269 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
30% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
