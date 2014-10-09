About this product

This love child of Skunk, Northern Lights and Haze is bred by Green HouseSeeds. Taking first prize at theHigh Times Cannabis Cup for three consecutive years in 1997, 1998 and 1999 this sticky sativa blend has also won multiple awards at the High Times HarvestFestival. Super Silver Haze is stimulating and known to give your body a boost with a burst of energy that will last all day. Perfect for those who are seeking a remedy for lack of appetite, nausea or for melting stress away.