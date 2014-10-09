Shannon's Best Buds
Super Silver Haze
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This love child of Skunk, Northern Lights and Haze is bred by Green HouseSeeds. Taking first prize at theHigh Times Cannabis Cup for three consecutive years in 1997, 1998 and 1999 this sticky sativa blend has also won multiple awards at the High Times HarvestFestival. Super Silver Haze is stimulating and known to give your body a boost with a burst of energy that will last all day. Perfect for those who are seeking a remedy for lack of appetite, nausea or for melting stress away.
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!