Shannon's Best Buds
Trainwreck Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
An 80 % Sativa that helps to relieve chronic pain, migraines, inflammation, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, anxiety, depression and muscle spasms. The list goes on!
Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
2,170 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
