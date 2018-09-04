2ml Delta-8 Vape Pen | Zkittles
About this product
Packed with two full grams of lab-tested Delta-8 distillate and live resin terpenes, our Delta-8 THC Vape Pen is ready to take on hundreds of vape sessions. Whether you vape once or multiple times a day, you can rest assured that our 2mL Delta-8 disposable vape pen won’t let you down.
Capacity: 1 gram (1000mg)
Life Span: Up to 500 draws
Contains single-origin cannabis-derived terpenes
Easy to operate auto-draw function
Rechargeable
Lab-tested
Our Delta-8 THC Vape Pen offers the auto-draw function, which does away with complicated temperature settings. Instead, the Delta-8 THC 2mL Vape Pen is easy to use and allows users to inhale to receive a massive cloud of Delta-8 THC-packed vapor.
Hit after hit, you’ll find that the Delta-8 THC Vape Pen offers long-lasting effects. From pure relaxation to positive thoughts, Delta-8 THC is an effective cannabinoid that’s taking the world by storm.
If you’re ready to experience the world in a new and positive light — grab a Delta-8 THC 2mL Vape Pen today!
About this strain
Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
Zkittlez effects
About this brand
We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD hemp flower and delta-8 THC products are sold to you. Our cannabinoids are produced in a federally regulated facility, and are third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD and delta-8 THC products with a 100% money back guarantee.
We ship all of our products via USPS, unless requested to do otherwise. We use discreet packaging and fulfill all orders within 24 hours, Monday- Saturday.
We ship SOME of our products to all 50 States in the US, as well as the rest of the world. However, we do NOT ship CBD, hemp flower or Delta-8 THC, to Canada or any other country where hemp derived products are not currently legal.
We do ship our hemp derived cannabinoids to countries where they are permitted, such as the UK, France, and some other areas of Europe. Before you place an international order for any hemp derived cannabis products, it's always best to check your own country's laws and regulations first. Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.
Since 2019, Simply Crafted CBD has proudly offered premium CBD products and hemp flower for discerning individuals who prefer natural solutions over unnecessary prescriptions. We are committed to providing the best CBD and delta-8 THC at an affordable price point.
At Simply Crafted CBD, we believe that quality Delta-8 THC and CBD products should be easily accessible and affordable to anyone who seeks the effective and natural healing power of cannabis.
We proudly offer a wide array of hemp flower cannabis strains, CBD oils, tinctures, topicals, and a full line of delta-8 THC products. Our team of CBD experts help our customers find the perfect CBD product for their unique situation.
With our robust product knowledge as well as our acute ability to match up the right remedy for a specific problem, our customers can rest assured that they will be receiving a high-quality, natural, and effective solution for their individual health needs.
At Simply Crafted CBD, we truly believe in the transformative power of CBD oils, tinctures, topicals, and assorted CBD products to alleviate pain, reduce anxiety, and improve health outcomes. At the end of the day, Simply Crafted CBD is committed to finding the best solution for our client’s specific needs.
All of our Delta-8 THC and CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States and are third-party lab tested. Our cannabinoids pass the highest standards of approval in the United States. In addition, all of our delta-8 and CBD products are personally tested by our staff to ensure effectiveness and that only the best possible products are sold to you.
We guarantee our Delta-8 THC & CBD to be solvent-free and highly effective. We have strict guidelines for all of our partner hemp farms to follow. Our cannabis oils and extracts are captured using state of the art methods that produce the best full spectrum CBD and pure delta-8 THC distillate.
Our founders are from Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is where Simply Crafted CBD began. They are health-conscious, outdoor enthusiasts whose passion for alternative, natural remedies for life's problems pushed them towards their endeavors into cannabis and all its benefits and uses. CBD is a natural solution, and we fully enjoy blending it with all sorts of other complimentary herbs and essential oils.