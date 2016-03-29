Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Derived from hemp sourced from small organic farms, and then rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC pre-filled cartridge is the best Δ8 on the market today. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle cannabis flavor, with all the full plant benefits.
This pre-filled 1ml Live Resin Delta-8 Cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.
* No GMOs
* No Chemicals
* Single-Origin Terpenes
Available Strains:
Ancient Lime
Blueberry Muffin
Cookies
Critical Kush
Gorilla Glue
Forbidden Fruit
Jack Herer
OG Kush
Pineapple Express
Runtz
Wedding Cake
Zkz
Afgooey effects
Reported by real people like you
274 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
