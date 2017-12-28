Loading…
IndicaTHC 1%CBD 13%
The Remedy is a hemp flower strain created through selective crossbreeding between the genetics of Mr Nice Seedbank and Resin Seeds. The resulting strain has a CBD-to-THC ratio of 42:1.

These Remedy nugs are made up of shades of green with reddish-orange hairs scattered throughout. Underneath is a rich layer of amber trichomes that shine under close inspection. A light sparkle across the sticky, solid bud will show you that this high-CBD strain isn't bereft of tiny crystals.

Lab reports show that Remedy comes in at 14% CBD and 0.3% THC, providing relief without debilitating euphoria.

111 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
