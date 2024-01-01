About this product
Dulce de Uva
About this product
About this strain
Dulce De Uva is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and OG Kush. This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor that resembles a grape candy with a hint of vanilla. Dulce De Uva is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dulce De Uva effects include happiness, relaxation, and gigglyness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dulce De Uva when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Bloom Seed Co, Dulce De Uva features flavors like grape, sweet, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Dulce De Uva typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Dulce De Uva might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dulce De Uva, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.