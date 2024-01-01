Dulce de Uva

by Six Labs
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Dulce de Uva

Fresh off the vine, Dulce de Uva is a grape lover’s delight; creamy, oily grapes blend with sugary dessert sweetness and hints of skunky flora to create a spellbinding profile that is evocative of a cool summer night sipping vino in a vineyard. Feel yourself teleported through fields of candied grapes, creamy dessert, and petrol punch. Dulce de Uva is the penultimate grape profile, the final purple boss. Hybrid but full of shape, Dulce de Uva is as cool and breezy as its profile; feel the worries melt away as you slip into a state of tranquil relaxation.

About this strain

﻿Dulce De Uva is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and OG Kush. This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor that resembles a grape candy with a hint of vanilla. Dulce De Uva is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dulce De Uva effects include happiness, relaxation, and gigglyness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dulce De Uva when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Bloom Seed Co, Dulce De Uva features flavors like grape, sweet, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Dulce De Uva typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Dulce De Uva might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dulce De Uva, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Six Labs
Six Labs
Shop products
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
Notice a problem?Report this item