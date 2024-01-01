Dulce de Uva



Fresh off the vine, Dulce de Uva is a grape lover’s delight; creamy, oily grapes blend with sugary dessert sweetness and hints of skunky flora to create a spellbinding profile that is evocative of a cool summer night sipping vino in a vineyard. Feel yourself teleported through fields of candied grapes, creamy dessert, and petrol punch. Dulce de Uva is the penultimate grape profile, the final purple boss. Hybrid but full of shape, Dulce de Uva is as cool and breezy as its profile; feel the worries melt away as you slip into a state of tranquil relaxation.

read more