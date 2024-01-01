GMO Crasher



A cornucopia of tropical fruits and herbs is intertwined with a savory bouquet of gas and garlic in GMO Crasher. Gas and tropical fruit, two beloved profiles, need we say more? Okay, fine. GMO Crasher has notes of papaya and mango, that intermingle marvelously with savory garlic and gas; like a perfectly balanced fruity cocktail that pairs your entree. Hybrid, mellow, easygoing; the GMO Crasher is as easy and breezy as its profile and is perfect for all times of the day. Enjoy a beach day, or a fancy evening out with GMO Crasher.

