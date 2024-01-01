GMO Crasher

by Six Labs
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

A cornucopia of tropical fruits and herbs is intertwined with a savory bouquet of gas and garlic in GMO Crasher. Gas and tropical fruit, two beloved profiles, need we say more? Okay, fine. GMO Crasher has notes of papaya and mango, that intermingle marvelously with savory garlic and gas; like a perfectly balanced fruity cocktail that pairs your entree. Hybrid, mellow, easygoing; the GMO Crasher is as easy and breezy as its profile and is perfect for all times of the day. Enjoy a beach day, or a fancy evening out with GMO Crasher.

About this strain

GMO Crasher is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Crasher and GMO Cookies. This strain is a creamy and gassy hybrid that has a vanilla and mint flavor. GMO Crasher is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GMO Crasher effects include euphoric, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose GMO Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Pacific Reserve, GMO Crasher features flavors like diesel, flowery, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of GMO Crasher typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and pungent hybrid that can make you feel happy and sociable. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GMO Crasher, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
