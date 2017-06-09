Skagit Organics
Blue Frost
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Blue Frost effects
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
