ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jack Frost
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Jack Frost

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 505 reviews

Jack Frost

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 505 reviews

Jack Frost

Bred by Goldenseed, Jack Frost was developed over 5 years of persistence in order to improve on the potency and aroma of this strain. Initially with a lineage of Jack Herer, White Widow, and Northern Lights #5, Rainbow Kashmiri was later introduced in the breeding process.

Effects

Show all

351 people reported 2917 effects
Euphoric 65%
Happy 61%
Uplifted 55%
Relaxed 47%
Creative 40%
Stress 40%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 22%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

505

more reviews
write a review

Find Jack Frost nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jack Frost nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Jack Frost
User uploaded image of Jack Frost
User uploaded image of Jack Frost
User uploaded image of Jack Frost
User uploaded image of Jack Frost
User uploaded image of Jack Frost
User uploaded image of Jack Frost
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Jack Frost
Strain child
Blue Frost
child

Products with Jack Frost

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Jack Frost nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Happy Chanukah, Leafly Style!
Happy Chanukah, Leafly Style!
3 Fun Facts About Cannabis and Eating
3 Fun Facts About Cannabis and Eating
9 Gifts Every Cannabis Enthusiast Will Love
9 Gifts Every Cannabis Enthusiast Will Love

Most popular in