Skagit Organics
Jack Skellington
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Jack Skellington effects
Reported by real people like you
71 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
59% of people report feeling creative
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
