Skunk Feather Concentrates

Our team has been dedicated to the art of cultivating and concentrating premium cannabis for over a decade. We utilize cultivating partnerships, innovation, and science, to create highly potent, aromatic and flavorful cannabis extracts. Our concentrates always test above 70% total cannabinoids. We only source terpene rich cannabis trim and flowers to artfully craft some of finest crumbles, shatters, and distilled cannabis oils in the world. Our promise to you is that we do this time and time again without ever sacrificing quality or potency.