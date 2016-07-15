About this product

This product is available online at skybluevapor.com

Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order!



Tired of tools sticking to the table? Need a place for a sessions worth of concentrates? The SkyBlue Vapor™ Dab Slab™ has you covered in style! Use this portable sized silicone slab as a place holder for dab tools, for your next dab, or even on the go in your SkyBlue Travel case. Dab Slabs are made of an FDA approved food grade silicone to store your concentrates on a completely non-stick surface. Truly, a must have for the connoisseur who keeps things clean!