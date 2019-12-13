About this product
Each Delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains:
1000mg total extract
950mg Delta 8 THC oil
50mg terpenes
No cutting agents: no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or anything else
Product Description
Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC distillate and strain-specific terpenes
Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Extract Description
Type: Broad-spectrum Delta 8 THC oil with natural terpenes
Amount of Extract: 1000 mg
Extraction Material: Hemp
∆9THC Content: None detected
Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake growing info
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
Wedding Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with