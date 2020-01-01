 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
So Dope Edibles

Medicated Edibles

Lemonee Cheesecake Cups: 2 per package- 150g total
Peanut Butter Cups: 2 per package- 150g total
Peppermint Cups: 2 per package- 150g total
About So Dope Edibles

Our Medicated edibles are come in 3 flavors. Peanut Butter Cup, Peppermint Cup and Lemonee Cheesecake Cup. Each cup is medicated with 75mg of marijuana hybrid extract. We are located inside of our 22,000sq.ft. Grow in Globe, AZ. We are family owned and operated and put 100% of our love, inspirations and attention into our products that are hand made especially for you. We have seasonal flavors as well as constantly working on new and creative flavors that blend well together.

Chocolates

United States, Arizona