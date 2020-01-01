 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Solar Grows

Solar Grows

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Solar Grows

Solar Grows is honored to be first in pioneering solar energy services to the masses of savvy California Cannabis Growers and Ganjapreneurs. We provide full solar energy consultations at no cost. Discreet installations are done through our non-cannabis branded, sister solar contractor company. Our expert team of old heads will give you the newest solutions in powering your cannabis grow with clean green renewable energy and show you how to save money doing it. Contact us now for your free consultation.