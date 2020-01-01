Solar Grows is honored to be first in pioneering solar energy services to the masses of savvy California Cannabis Growers and Ganjapreneurs. We provide full solar energy consultations at no cost. Discreet installations are done through our non-cannabis branded, sister solar contractor company. Our expert team of old heads will give you the newest solutions in powering your cannabis grow with clean green renewable energy and show you how to save money doing it. Contact us now for your free consultation.