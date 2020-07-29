SOURCE
Ringo's Gift
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 12%
Ringo's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
112 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
35% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
