Space Coyote
Candy Jack Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Rich in terpenes and thus bursting with flavor, our Sativa Hash joint is rolled with full flower and ice water hash from Nasha Extracts. By collaborating with Nasha Extracts, California's premier ice water hash producer, we ensure a top-quality product with an enhanced terpene profile and a much smoother smoke than any other preroll out there.
Candy Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
200 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!