Spady Bud
Big Buddha Cheese Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Big Buddha Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
199 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
