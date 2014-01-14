Loading…
Logo for the brand Spady Bud

Spady Bud

Big Buddha Cheese Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Big Buddha Cheese effects

Reported by real people like you
199 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
