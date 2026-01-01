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Sparq
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Catalog
All categories
Sparq products
128 products
Cartridges
Purple Punch Cartridge - 1g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Cartridges
GG4 Cartridge - 1g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Cartridges
GDP Cartridge - 1g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Cartridges
Ice Cream Cake Cartridge - 1g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Cartridges
Banana Kush Cartridge - 1g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Flower
Permanent Marker Flower - 14g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Flower
Pink Runtz Flower - 14g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Flower
Super Boof Flower - 14g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Flower
Warheads Flower - 14g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Flower
Candy Sparqs Flower - 3.5g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Flower
Permanent Marker Flower - 3.5g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Flower
Grape Syrup Flower - 14g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Flower
Toxic Taffy Flower - 14g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Permanent Marker Pre-Roll - 1g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Pink Runtz Pre-Roll - 1g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Super Boof Pre-Roll - 1g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Shake
Frosted Cherry Pre-Ground Trim - 28g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Gummies
Appleberry Gummies 20-pack - 100mg
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Gummies
Sour Cherry Gummies 20-pack - 100mg
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Biscotti Pre-Roll - 1g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Candy Sparqs Pre-Roll - 1g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Frosted Cherry Pre-Roll - 1g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Grape Syrup Pre-Roll - 1g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Sweet Spot Pre-Roll - 1g
by Sparq
THC -
CBD -
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