About this product
This unique hybrid strain is bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content. A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content. As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms. Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.
About this strain
Cannatonic effects
Reported by real people like you
652 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
4% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
