Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Mango Haze Panda Pen 1g
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
A c-cell cartridge filled with premium Sticky Frog Distillate with botanical terpenes for a tasty twist!
Mango Haze effects
226 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
