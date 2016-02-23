Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Romulan x Nooner Live Resin Cake Batter 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Romulan effects
Reported by real people like you
634 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
