Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Sugar Mama Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Sugar Mama effects
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
37% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
68% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
62% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
